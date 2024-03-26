Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells 95,924 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,308,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,864,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

