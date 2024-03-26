Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells 95,924 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,308,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,864,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $487,439.46.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00.
Getty Images Trading Down 2.9 %
Getty Images stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
