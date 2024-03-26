Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 101,123 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,253,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 815,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

