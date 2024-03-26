Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE PLZ.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,517. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.63.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney acquired 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$39,937.50. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian cut Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLZ.UN

About Plaza Retail REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.