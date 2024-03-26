Softcat plc (LON:SCT) to Issue GBX 8.50 Dividend

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Softcat Stock Performance

LON:SCT traded up GBX 65 ($0.82) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,551 ($19.60). 728,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,856.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,396.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.46) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.83) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,420 ($17.95).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

