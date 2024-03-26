Woori Financial Group Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.19 (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.1918 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

WF traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 55,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WF

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.