Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gemfields Group Price Performance
Shares of Gemfields Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock had a trading volume of 169,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Gemfields Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.27 ($0.26). The firm has a market cap of £146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.02.
Gemfields Group Company Profile
