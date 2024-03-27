Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gemfields Group Price Performance

Shares of Gemfields Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock had a trading volume of 169,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Gemfields Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.27 ($0.26). The firm has a market cap of £146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.02.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

