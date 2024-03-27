On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Sells £59,799.48 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total value of £59,799.48 ($75,571.19).

On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £273.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,683.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.02. On the Beach Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.29).

Several equities analysts have commented on OTB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners raised On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

