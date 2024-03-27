Quartix Technologies plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quartix Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QTX stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.08. The stock has a market cap of £78.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8,250.00 and a beta of 0.87. Quartix Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 125.55 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quartix Technologies

In other news, insider Andrew John Walters purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £356,000 ($449,892.58). Company insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

