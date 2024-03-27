Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 13,828,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,038,108. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

