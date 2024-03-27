Shimmick (SHIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shimmick Trading Up 0.1 %

SHIM opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. Shimmick has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHIM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Shimmick in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

