Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. International Business Machines makes up 1.6% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

