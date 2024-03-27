Trust Co of the South Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 38,171,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,040,355. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

