ABCMETA (META) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $457,057.86 and $17.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ABCMETA

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000457 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $19.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

