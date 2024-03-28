ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Down 3.7%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 28,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 118,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.