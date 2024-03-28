Accel Wealth Management Has $213,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 127,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,346,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,860,898. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

