ACT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,575.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,502,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

