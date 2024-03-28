B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYMT
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -80.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.