BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the February 29th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BIO-key International stock remained flat at $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,890. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

