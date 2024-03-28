BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the February 29th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BIO-key International Price Performance
BIO-key International stock remained flat at $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,890. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.
About BIO-key International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BIO-key International
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.