Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IVV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $527.13. 2,982,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.40 and a 200 day moving average of $469.48. The company has a market capitalization of $407.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.14.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
