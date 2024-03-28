CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins cut their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$27.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 1 year low of C$24.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.295977 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

