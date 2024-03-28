CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $256.92

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.92 and last traded at $256.56, with a volume of 41096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 627.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,736,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,222,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

