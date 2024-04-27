OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

OP Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

OPBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 42,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,204. The company has a market cap of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $11.49.

Insider Activity

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Choi purchased 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $48,894.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,274. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.