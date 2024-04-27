Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Provident Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PROV

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.