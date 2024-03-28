CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0766 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $61.76 million and $3.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006937 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,693.22 or 1.00023582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00143198 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07600778 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,243,536.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.