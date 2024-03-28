Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $789,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 524,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,734. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

