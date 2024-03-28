CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.73. 230,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.