Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 1.8% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $115.02. 2,443,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,765,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.