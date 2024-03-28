Threadgill Financial LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LOW opened at $253.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

