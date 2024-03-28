Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $444.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

