Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.16

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 16419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,407 shares of company stock worth $6,142,892. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,086,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

