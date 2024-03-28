Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.98

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 11450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $118,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,313 shares of company stock worth $14,889,214. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.