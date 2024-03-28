Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.03

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 3050738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 81.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Allie Family Office LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

