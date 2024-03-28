First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,283 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

