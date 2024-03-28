First Pacific Financial Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

