First Pacific Financial Has $596,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

