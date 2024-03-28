Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at GBX 82.25 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1-year low of GBX 71.59 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The firm has a market cap of £50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -676.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £25,920 ($32,756.22). 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

