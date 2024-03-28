Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells $123,624.90 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $11,315.20.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 441,704 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $4,051,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

