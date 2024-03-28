Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Nathaniel Gandert Sells 19,785 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $87,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 482,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Getty Images Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Getty Images by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Getty Images by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Articles

