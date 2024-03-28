Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

GEI opened at C$22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5876712 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

