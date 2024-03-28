Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Trading Down 0.0 %

AON stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.61.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

