Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 29,710 shares.The stock last traded at $75.00 and had previously closed at $72.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gravity by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gravity by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
