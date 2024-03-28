Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

