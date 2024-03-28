Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. 119,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,498. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

