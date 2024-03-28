Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 172,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.22. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.