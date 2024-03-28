Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 484,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,666. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

