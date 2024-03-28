Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. 1,376,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

