Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Declines By 97.9%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 29th total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pop Culture Group Stock Performance
Pop Culture Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 25,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Pop Culture Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
About Pop Culture Group
