Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Declines By 97.9%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 29th total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pop Culture Group Stock Performance

Pop Culture Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 25,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Pop Culture Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

