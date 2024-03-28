Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.60. 402,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,002. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

