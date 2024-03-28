Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.85 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and approximately $85.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00024901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,670 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.926395 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11222181 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $100,397,434.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

