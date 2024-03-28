Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $583.88 or 0.00823258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $466.24 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,929,308 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

